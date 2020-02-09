Boys, girls soccer playoff fields announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school soccer playoff fields are finalized.

Both the girls and boys brackets were released Sunday morning and the postseason paths are set.

A total of 21 teams on both the boys and girls sides qualified.

Earning No. 1 seeds for the girls are Bartram Trail in Region 1-7A, Creekside in 1-6A, Ponte Vedra in 1-5A, Bishop Kenny in 1-4A, Bolles in 1-3A and St. Johns Country Day in 1-2A. St. Johns has won a state-record eight consecutive championships. Bolles will be looking for a state championship threepeat.

On the boys side, Mandarin earned the No. 1 seed in Region 1-7A, Ponte Vedra took a No. 1 in 1-5A and Bolles a 1 in 1-3A.

Girls soccer

Regional quarterfinals, Feb. 11

Region 1-7A

(8) Oakleaf at (1) Bartram Trail

(7) Flagler Palm Coast at (2) Spruce Creek

Region 1-6A

(8) Gainesville Buchholz at (1) Creekside

(7) Fletcher at (2) Tallahassee Chiles

(6) Fleming Island at (3) Navarre

Region 1-5A

(8) Choctawhatchee at (1) Ponte Vedra

(7) Milton at (2) Stanton

(6) Matanzas at (3) Mosley

Region 1-4A

(8) Clay at (1) Bishop Kenny

(5) Arnold at (4) Menendez

(7) West Nassau at (2) Pensacola

(6) Fernandina Beach at (3) Wakulla

Region 1-3A

(8) Bishop Snyder at (1) Bolles

(5) Providence at (4) South Walton

(7) Episcopal at (2) North Bay Haven

Region 1-2A

(8) Christ’s Church at (1) St. Johns Country Day

(5) St. Joseph at (4) Bishop McLaughlin

Boys

Regional quarterfinals, Feb. 12

Region 1-7A

(8) Nease at (1) Mandarin

(6) Bartram Trail at (3) Winter Park

Region 1-6A

(5) Fletcher at (4) Edgewater

(6) Fleming Island at (3) Creekside

Region 1-5A

(8) Matanzas at (1) Ponte Vedra

(5) Gulf Breeze at (4) Stanton

Region 1-4A

(8) Yulee at (1) Arnold

(5) West Florida at (4) Ridgeview

(7) Menendez at (2) Bishop Kenny

(6) Wakulla at (3) Suwannee

Region 1-3A

(8) Gainesville P.K. Yonge at (1) Bolles

(5) Keystone Heights at (4) Florida State University School

(7) Episcopal at (2) Crescent City

(6) Wolfson at (3) Pensacola Catholic

Region 1-2A

(7) Rocky Bayou Christian at (2) St. Johns Country Day

(6) St. Joseph at (3) Lafayette