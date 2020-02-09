Boys, girls soccer playoff fields announced
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school soccer playoff fields are finalized.
Both the girls and boys brackets were released Sunday morning and the postseason paths are set.
A total of 21 teams on both the boys and girls sides qualified.
Earning No. 1 seeds for the girls are Bartram Trail in Region 1-7A, Creekside in 1-6A, Ponte Vedra in 1-5A, Bishop Kenny in 1-4A, Bolles in 1-3A and St. Johns Country Day in 1-2A. St. Johns has won a state-record eight consecutive championships. Bolles will be looking for a state championship threepeat.
On the boys side, Mandarin earned the No. 1 seed in Region 1-7A, Ponte Vedra took a No. 1 in 1-5A and Bolles a 1 in 1-3A.
Girls soccer
Regional quarterfinals, Feb. 11
Region 1-7A
(8) Oakleaf at (1) Bartram Trail
(7) Flagler Palm Coast at (2) Spruce Creek
Region 1-6A
(8) Gainesville Buchholz at (1) Creekside
(7) Fletcher at (2) Tallahassee Chiles
(6) Fleming Island at (3) Navarre
Region 1-5A
(8) Choctawhatchee at (1) Ponte Vedra
(7) Milton at (2) Stanton
(6) Matanzas at (3) Mosley
Region 1-4A
(8) Clay at (1) Bishop Kenny
(5) Arnold at (4) Menendez
(7) West Nassau at (2) Pensacola
(6) Fernandina Beach at (3) Wakulla
Region 1-3A
(8) Bishop Snyder at (1) Bolles
(5) Providence at (4) South Walton
(7) Episcopal at (2) North Bay Haven
Region 1-2A
(8) Christ’s Church at (1) St. Johns Country Day
(5) St. Joseph at (4) Bishop McLaughlin
Boys
Regional quarterfinals, Feb. 12
Region 1-7A
(8) Nease at (1) Mandarin
(6) Bartram Trail at (3) Winter Park
Region 1-6A
(5) Fletcher at (4) Edgewater
(6) Fleming Island at (3) Creekside
Region 1-5A
(8) Matanzas at (1) Ponte Vedra
(5) Gulf Breeze at (4) Stanton
Region 1-4A
(8) Yulee at (1) Arnold
(5) West Florida at (4) Ridgeview
(7) Menendez at (2) Bishop Kenny
(6) Wakulla at (3) Suwannee
Region 1-3A
(8) Gainesville P.K. Yonge at (1) Bolles
(5) Keystone Heights at (4) Florida State University School
(7) Episcopal at (2) Crescent City
(6) Wolfson at (3) Pensacola Catholic
Region 1-2A
(7) Rocky Bayou Christian at (2) St. Johns Country Day
(6) St. Joseph at (3) Lafayette
