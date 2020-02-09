65ºF

Raines, Middleburg earn top seeds as girls hoops field released

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Raines girls basketball coach Julius Paden and the Vikings are the top seed in Region 1-4A. The playoffs begin Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets are set.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets on Sunday morning, with two area teams, Middleburg in Region 1-5A and Raines in 1-4A, earning No. 1 seeds. A total of 18 area teams reached the state playoffs.

First-round games are Thursday.

Region 1-7A

(5) West Orange at (4) Flagler Palm Coast

(7) Bartram Trail at (2) Apopka

(6) Sandalwood at (3) Timber Creek

Region 1-6A

(5) Columbia at (4) Creekside

Region 1-5A

(8) Booker T. Washington at (1) Middleburg

(7) Orange Park at (2) Pensacola Pine Forest

(6) Fort Walton Beach at (3) St. Augustine

Region 1-4A

(8) West Florida at (1) Raines

(5) Ribault at (4) Marianna

(7) Bay at (2) Bishop Kenny

(6) Bolles at (3) Pensacola

Region 1-3A

(8) Interlachen at (1) Father Lopez

(5) Gainesville P.K. Yonge at (4) Providence

(7) Episcopal at (2) Florida State University School

Region 1-2A

(8) Tallahassee North Florida Christian at (1) University Christian

(5) North Florida Educational at (4) Seven Rivers Christian

(6) St. Johns Country Day at (3) Countryside Christian

