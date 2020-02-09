Raines, Middleburg earn top seeds as girls hoops field released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets are set.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets on Sunday morning, with two area teams, Middleburg in Region 1-5A and Raines in 1-4A, earning No. 1 seeds. A total of 18 area teams reached the state playoffs.
First-round games are Thursday.
Region 1-7A
(5) West Orange at (4) Flagler Palm Coast
(7) Bartram Trail at (2) Apopka
(6) Sandalwood at (3) Timber Creek
Region 1-6A
(5) Columbia at (4) Creekside
Region 1-5A
(8) Booker T. Washington at (1) Middleburg
(7) Orange Park at (2) Pensacola Pine Forest
(6) Fort Walton Beach at (3) St. Augustine
Region 1-4A
(8) West Florida at (1) Raines
(5) Ribault at (4) Marianna
(7) Bay at (2) Bishop Kenny
(6) Bolles at (3) Pensacola
Region 1-3A
(8) Interlachen at (1) Father Lopez
(5) Gainesville P.K. Yonge at (4) Providence
(7) Episcopal at (2) Florida State University School
Region 1-2A
(8) Tallahassee North Florida Christian at (1) University Christian
(5) North Florida Educational at (4) Seven Rivers Christian
(6) St. Johns Country Day at (3) Countryside Christian
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.