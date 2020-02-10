Dom Capers leaves Jaguars for Vikings coaching job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dom Capers, who was brought in by Tom Coughlin to be a defensive consultant last season for the Jaguars has found a new job as a defensive assistant for the Vikings.

It is no surprise that Capers’ departure followed Tom Coughlin’s firing. Coughlin brought Capers in to improve the defense, but it never seemed that Capers and defensive coordinator Todd Wash meshed the way Coughlin had intended.

The #Vikings have added Dom Capers to the 2020 coaching staff as senior defensive assistant.



Capers was on staff when the Jaguars’ saw a horrific tumble in the defensive rankings as the team fell from sixth in 2018 to 24th in the 2019 season. The team also struggled historically against the run, giving up over 200 yards rushing in five games and finishing the season allowing 5.1 yards per carry, second-worst in the NFL.

Capers returns tot he NFC North. He was previously the defensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2009-2017. His role with the Vikings will be as the senior defensive assistant, the same title he held in Jacksonville.