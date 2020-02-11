Florida State adds LSU games in 2022-23

Florida State is adding reigning national champion LSU to its football schedule, including a game in Orlando in 2023.

The Seminoles announced a series with the Tigers in 2022-23, on Tuesday. The teams will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 4, 2022, and at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Sept. 3, 2023.

It will be Florida State’s first trip to Orlando since beating Ole Miss in the 2016 opener. The Seminoles have been busy with non-conference opponents, including a 2021 opener with Notre Dame in Tallahassee.

“I’m excited about this series,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Florida State has a rich tradition in Louisiana, the home of many former Seminoles including Warrick Dunn and Travis Minor, and all three of our national championship teams had at least one player from Louisiana.

“It continues to be an important area for us now. We added two players from Louisiana in our first signing class, and it will be great for them and other future Noles to be able to play back in their home state. This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando. I want to thank our administration for all their hard work on this and for continuing to pursue first-class experiences for our student-athletes.”

Florida State finished 6-7 last season and fired head coach Willie Taggart following a loss to Miami on Nov. 2.