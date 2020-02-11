Gators Breakdown: Reports surface of Tim Brewster and Charlie Strong joining staff 

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Larry Scott leaving for the head coaching position at Howard left a void on the coaching staff and it seems Florida has found their man to replace him. Reports late last week surfaced that Tim Brewster would be hired to fill the opening on the coaching staff.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss how big of a hire this would be for Mullen on the recruiting trail and on the sideline. The two also discuss the potential hire of Charlie Strong, transfer talk, and the recent announcement of Florida playing Cal.

