Gators to open three spring football practices to public

When the Florida Gators open spring football practice next month, three of the practice sessions will be open to the general public.

Head coach Dan Mullen announced that the first practice of the spring, March 16, will be open to the public as will the sessions on March 22 and April 2.

Gators’ season ticket holders can attend practice on March 31 and the April 8 practice is open to Alachua County First Responders and Law Enforcement.

UF Faculty and Staff can attend practice on April 14.

Each session is held at the Sanders Practice Fields. Bleachers will be set up on the east side of the field and fans can also view practice from the south end.

The final practice is the annual Orange & Blue Game on April 18 inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Coming off consecutive double-digit win seasons, the Gators are expected to open the 2020 season ranked in the top 10.