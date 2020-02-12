Jaguars to hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as QB coach, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will hire Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks’ coach, according to an ESPN report.

McAdoo was interviewed for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position before Doug Marrone settled on Jay Gruden.

McAdoo was the head coach of the New York Giants in 2016 and 2017, following Tom Coughlin as the Giants head coach.

He has worked with Eli Manning and, before that, in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.

Like Gruden, McAdoo brings plenty of experience--he’s spent 2 years as a quarterbacks coach and two additional seasons as an offensive coordinator.

He has not been coaching since being let go after the 2017 season, but, according to reports, he’ll be joining the Jaguars staff.

When Jaguars’ head coach Doug Marrone hired Gruden as offensive coordinator in January, he had not settled on hiring a quarterbacks coach, instead of considering allowing Gruden to serve both roles. Instead, he found another experienced coach to lead the quarterbacks through what is certain to be an offseason full of controversy.