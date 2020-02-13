Girls high school soccer state playoff glance entering Round 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the girls high school soccer state playoffs reaches the second round on Friday night, a look at how area teams fared in their openers, and what’s next.

Region 1-7A

(1) Bartram Trail 5, (8) Oakleaf 1

(2) Spruce Creek 2, (7) Flagler Palm Coast 1

Region 1-6A

(1) Creekside 5, (8) Gainesville Buchholz 0

(2) Chiles 1, (7) Fletcher 0 (won shootout, 5-4)

(3) Navarre 4, (6) Fleming Island 1

Region 1-5A

(1) Ponte Vedra 2, (8) Choctawhatchee 1

(2) Stanton 1, (7) Milton 0

(3) Mosley 8, (8) Matanzas 0

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 5, (8) Clay 1

(4) Menendez 3, (5) Arnold 2

(2) Pensacola 8, (7) West Nassau 0

(3) Wakulla 2, (6) Fernandina Beach 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 8, (8) Bishop Snyder 0

(4) South Walton 2, (5) Providence 0

(7) Episcopal 1, (2) North Bay Haven 0

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (8) Christ’s Church 0

(5) St. Joseph 8, (4) Bishop McLaughlin 0

Regional semifinals

Friday, all matches 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(5) Lake Mary at (1) Bartram Trail

Region 1-6A

(5) Lincoln at (1) Creekside

Region 1-5A

(5) Gulf Breeze at (1) Ponte Vedra, 6 p.m.

(3) Mosley at (2) Stanton

Region 1-4A

(4) Menendez at (1) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-3A

(4) South Walton at (1) Bolles

(7) Episcopal at (6) Florida State University School

Region 1-2A

(5) St. Joseph at (1) St. Johns Country Day