Girls high school soccer state playoff glance entering Round 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the girls high school soccer state playoffs reaches the second round on Friday night, a look at how area teams fared in their openers, and what’s next.
Region 1-7A
(1) Bartram Trail 5, (8) Oakleaf 1
(2) Spruce Creek 2, (7) Flagler Palm Coast 1
Region 1-6A
(1) Creekside 5, (8) Gainesville Buchholz 0
(2) Chiles 1, (7) Fletcher 0 (won shootout, 5-4)
(3) Navarre 4, (6) Fleming Island 1
Region 1-5A
(1) Ponte Vedra 2, (8) Choctawhatchee 1
(2) Stanton 1, (7) Milton 0
(3) Mosley 8, (8) Matanzas 0
Region 1-4A
(1) Bishop Kenny 5, (8) Clay 1
(4) Menendez 3, (5) Arnold 2
(2) Pensacola 8, (7) West Nassau 0
(3) Wakulla 2, (6) Fernandina Beach 0
Region 1-3A
(1) Bolles 8, (8) Bishop Snyder 0
(4) South Walton 2, (5) Providence 0
(7) Episcopal 1, (2) North Bay Haven 0
Region 1-2A
(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (8) Christ’s Church 0
(5) St. Joseph 8, (4) Bishop McLaughlin 0
Regional semifinals
Friday, all matches 7 p.m. unless indicated
Region 1-7A
(5) Lake Mary at (1) Bartram Trail
Region 1-6A
(5) Lincoln at (1) Creekside
Region 1-5A
(5) Gulf Breeze at (1) Ponte Vedra, 6 p.m.
(3) Mosley at (2) Stanton
Region 1-4A
(4) Menendez at (1) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-3A
(4) South Walton at (1) Bolles
(7) Episcopal at (6) Florida State University School
Region 1-2A
(5) St. Joseph at (1) St. Johns Country Day
