Ten area teams move on in boys soccer playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at the boys soccer state playoffs, first-round results and matchups for Saturday’s second round. Seeds are in parentheses.
Regional quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Region 1-7A
(8) Nease 1, (1) Mandarin 0
Region 1-6A
(5) Fletcher 4, (4) Orlando Edgewater 3
(3) Creekside 3, (6) Fleming Island 2
Region 1-5A
(1) Ponte Vedra 4, (8) Matanzas 1
(4) Stanton 3, (5) Gulf Breeze 1
Region 1-4A
(1) Arnold 5, (8) Yulee 0
(5) West Florida 2, (4) Ridgeview 1
(2) Bishop Kenny 3, (7) Menendez 2
(3) Suwannee 2, (6) Wakulla 0
Region 1-3A
(1) Bolles 9, (8) P.K. Yonge 1
(4) Florida State University School 4, Keystone Heights 3 (5-4 in shootout)
(2) Crescent City 3, (7) Episcopal 1
(3) Pensacola Catholic 5, (6) Wolfson 1
Region 1-2A
(2) St. Johns Country Day 4, (7) Rocky Bayou Christian 0
(3) Mayo Lafayette 5, (6) St. Joseph 1
Regional semifinals
Saturday, all matches 7 p.m. unless indicated
Region 1-7A
(8) Nease at (4) Boone
Region 1-6A
(5) Fletcher at (1) Niceville, 6 p.m.
(3) Creekside at (2) Tallahassee Leon
Region 1-5A
(4) Stanton at (1) Ponte Vedra
Region 1-4A
(3) Suwannee at (2) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-3A
(4) Florida State University School at (1)
(3) Pensacola Catholic at (2) Crescent City
Region 1-2A
(3) Mayo Lafayette at (2) St. Johns Country Day
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.