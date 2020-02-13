Ten area teams move on in boys soccer playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at the boys soccer state playoffs, first-round results and matchups for Saturday’s second round. Seeds are in parentheses.

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(8) Nease 1, (1) Mandarin 0

Region 1-6A

(5) Fletcher 4, (4) Orlando Edgewater 3

(3) Creekside 3, (6) Fleming Island 2

Region 1-5A

(1) Ponte Vedra 4, (8) Matanzas 1

(4) Stanton 3, (5) Gulf Breeze 1

Region 1-4A

(1) Arnold 5, (8) Yulee 0

(5) West Florida 2, (4) Ridgeview 1

(2) Bishop Kenny 3, (7) Menendez 2

(3) Suwannee 2, (6) Wakulla 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 9, (8) P.K. Yonge 1

(4) Florida State University School 4, Keystone Heights 3 (5-4 in shootout)

(2) Crescent City 3, (7) Episcopal 1

(3) Pensacola Catholic 5, (6) Wolfson 1

Region 1-2A

(2) St. Johns Country Day 4, (7) Rocky Bayou Christian 0

(3) Mayo Lafayette 5, (6) St. Joseph 1

Regional semifinals

Saturday, all matches 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Nease at (4) Boone

Region 1-6A

(5) Fletcher at (1) Niceville, 6 p.m.

(3) Creekside at (2) Tallahassee Leon

Region 1-5A

(4) Stanton at (1) Ponte Vedra

Region 1-4A

(3) Suwannee at (2) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-3A

(4) Florida State University School at (1)

(3) Pensacola Catholic at (2) Crescent City

Region 1-2A

(3) Mayo Lafayette at (2) St. Johns Country Day