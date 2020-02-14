Baker, Union girls weightlifters break records at state meet

Records fell on Friday at the Class 1A girls weightlifting state championship.

Union County’s Mahailya Reeves broke her own state record with a 375-pound bench press to win the unlimited division. Reeves added a 225-pound clean and jerk for a 600-pound total.

She beat Baker County’s NaDesha Davis, who broke a state record of her own with a 275-pound clean and jerk. Davis finished with a 520-pound total.

16 year old Union County sophomore Mahailya Reeves @Mahailya3 benches 375 POUNDS, breaking the @FHSAA record of 360 she set as a freshman!@SportsCenter @espnW @TigerUchs @WJHG_TV #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/ToEkuqhWdU — Joel Sebastianelli (@JJSebastianelli) February 14, 2020

Clay’s Lindsey Brooks won the 199-pound class, going 185 in the bench, 180 in the clean and jerk for a 365 total.

Suwannee’s Mattilyn Marsee won the 110-pound class with a 290 total (145 pound lifts in each).

Class 1A

Unlimited

1. Mahailya Reeves, Union County, 375/225/600

2. NaDesha Davis, Baker County, 245/275/520

4. Kailah McKean, Clay, 220/205/425

199 pounds

1. Lindsey Brooks, Clay, 185/180/365

169 pounds

2. Courtney Comer, Union County, 190/160/350

4. Marleah Dampier, Fernandina Beach, 170/145/315

5. Lauren Prosuch, Menendez, 150/155/305

139 pounds

2. Tyra Kalandyk, Suwannee, 170/165/335

129 pounds

2. Aysia Hill, Ridgeview, 175/150/325

110 pounds

1. Mattilyn Marsee, Suwannee, 145/145/290

3. Samantha Migliore, Clay, 125/135/260