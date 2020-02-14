Girls basketball playoffs: Eight teams advance to second round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight area girls basketball teams survived their opening round playoff games on Thursday night and punched tickets to the regional semifinals. Ten area teams dropped their openers.
Regional quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 13
Region 1-7A
(5) West Orange 2, (4) Flagler Palm Coast 52
(2) Apopka 53, (7) Bartram Trail 46
(3) Timber Creek 48, (6) Sandalwood 45
Region 1-6A
(4) Creekside 65, (5) Columbia 50
Region 1-5A
(1) Middleburg 49, (8) Booker T. Washington 37
(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 59, (7) Orange Park 42
(3) St. Augustine 30, (6) Fort Walton Beach 27
Region 1-4A
(1) Raines 58, (8) West Florida 43
(5) Ribault 67, (4) Marianna 30
(2) Bishop Kenny 55, (7) Bay 22
(3) Pensacola 56, (6) Bolles 43
Region 1-3A
(1) Father Lopez 79, (8) Interlachen 37
(5) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 64, (4) Providence 46
(2) Florida State University School 61, (7) Episcopal 31
Region 1-2A
(1) University Christian 77, (8) North Florida Christian 27
(5) North Florida Educational 67, (4) Seven Rivers Christian 26
(3) Countryside Christian 41, (6) St. Johns Country Day 30
Regional semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Region 1-6A
(8) Daytona Beach Mainland at (4) Creekside
Region 1-5A
(4) Tallahassee Rickards at (1) Middleburg
(3) St. Augustine at (2) Pensacola Pine Forest
Region 1-4A
(5) Ribault at (1) Raines
(3) Pensacola at (2) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-2A
(5) North Florida Educational at (1) University Christian
