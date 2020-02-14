57ºF

Girls basketball playoffs: Eight teams advance to second round

Tags: High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight area girls basketball teams survived their opening round playoff games on Thursday night and punched tickets to the regional semifinals. Ten area teams dropped their openers.

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Region 1-7A

(5) West Orange 2, (4) Flagler Palm Coast 52

(2) Apopka 53, (7) Bartram Trail 46

(3) Timber Creek 48, (6) Sandalwood 45

Region 1-6A

(4) Creekside 65, (5) Columbia 50

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 49, (8) Booker T. Washington 37

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 59, (7) Orange Park 42

(3) St. Augustine 30, (6) Fort Walton Beach 27

Region 1-4A

(1) Raines 58, (8) West Florida 43

(5) Ribault 67, (4) Marianna 30

(2) Bishop Kenny 55, (7) Bay 22

(3) Pensacola 56, (6) Bolles 43

Region 1-3A

(1) Father Lopez 79, (8) Interlachen 37

(5) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 64, (4) Providence 46

(2) Florida State University School 61, (7) Episcopal 31

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 77, (8) North Florida Christian 27

(5) North Florida Educational 67, (4) Seven Rivers Christian 26

(3) Countryside Christian 41, (6) St. Johns Country Day 30

Regional semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Region 1-6A

(8) Daytona Beach Mainland at (4) Creekside

Region 1-5A

(4) Tallahassee Rickards at (1) Middleburg

(3) St. Augustine at (2) Pensacola Pine Forest

Region 1-4A

(5) Ribault at (1) Raines

(3) Pensacola at (2) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-2A

(5) North Florida Educational at (1) University Christian

