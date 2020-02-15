Eight girls soccer teams punch tickets for third round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight girls soccer teams are bound for the third round of the state playoffs, with two huge all-local showdowns coming up next Tuesday.
In Region 1-5A, second-seeded Stanton will visit No. 1 Ponte Vedra, and in 1-3A, No. 7 Episcopal will travel to face No. 1 Bolles.
Regional semifinals
Friday’s results
Region 1-7A
(1) Bartram Trail 2, (5) Lake Mary 0
Region 1-6A
(1) Creekside 6, (5) Lincoln 1
Region 1-5A
(1) Ponte Vedra 1, (5) Gulf Breeze 0 (5-4 in shootout)
(2) Stanton 3, (3) Mosley 1
Region 1-4A
(1) Bishop Kenny 4, (4) Menendez 0
Region 1-3A
(1) Bolles 7, (4) South Walton 0
(7) Episcopal 4, (6) Florida State University School 3 (2 OT)
Region 1-2A
(1) St. Johns Country Day win by forfeit over (5) St. Joseph
Regional finals
Tuesday, Feb. 18, all matches at 7 p.m.
Region 1-7A
(3) Oviedo at (1) Bartram Trail
Region 1-6A
(2) Tallahassee Chiles at (1) Creekside
Region 1-5A
(2) Stanton at (1) Ponte Vedra
Region 1-4A
(2) Pensacola at (1) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-3A
(7) Episcopal at (1) Bolles
Region 1-2A
(2) Tallahassee Maclay or (6) Seven Rivers Christian at (1) St. Johns Country Day
