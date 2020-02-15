Eight girls soccer teams punch tickets for third round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight girls soccer teams are bound for the third round of the state playoffs, with two huge all-local showdowns coming up next Tuesday.

In Region 1-5A, second-seeded Stanton will visit No. 1 Ponte Vedra, and in 1-3A, No. 7 Episcopal will travel to face No. 1 Bolles.

Regional semifinals

Friday’s results

Region 1-7A

(1) Bartram Trail 2, (5) Lake Mary 0

Region 1-6A

(1) Creekside 6, (5) Lincoln 1

Region 1-5A

(1) Ponte Vedra 1, (5) Gulf Breeze 0 (5-4 in shootout)

(2) Stanton 3, (3) Mosley 1

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 4, (4) Menendez 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 7, (4) South Walton 0

(7) Episcopal 4, (6) Florida State University School 3 (2 OT)

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day win by forfeit over (5) St. Joseph

Regional finals

Tuesday, Feb. 18, all matches at 7 p.m.

Region 1-7A

(3) Oviedo at (1) Bartram Trail

Region 1-6A

(2) Tallahassee Chiles at (1) Creekside

Region 1-5A

(2) Stanton at (1) Ponte Vedra

Region 1-4A

(2) Pensacola at (1) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-3A

(7) Episcopal at (1) Bolles

Region 1-2A

(2) Tallahassee Maclay or (6) Seven Rivers Christian at (1) St. Johns Country Day