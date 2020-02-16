Boys basketball brackets set; 18 area teams make playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school basketball playoff field is set.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the tournament on Sunday morning, with 17 area teams making the postseason.
Columbia (1-6A), Lee (1-5A), Paxon (1-4A), Jackson (1-3A) and North Florida Educational Institute (1-2A) earned No. 1 seeds in their regions after winning district championships.
Opening round games are Thursday.
Regional quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 20
Region 1-7A
(5) Ocoee at (4) Mandarin
Region 1-6A
(8) Chiles at (1) Columbia
(6) Tate at (3) Fleming Island
Region 1-5A
(8) Pine Forest at (1) Lee
(5) Mosley at (4) St. Augustine
(6) Orange Park at (3) Choctawhatchee
(7) Westside at (2) Rickards
Region 1-4A
(8) Pensacola at (1) Paxon
(5) Bolles at (4) Rutherford
(7) Palatka at (2) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-3A
(8) Tallahassee Maclay at (1) Jackson
(5) Providence at (4) Gainesville P.K. Yonge
Region 1-2A
(8) Beaches Chapel at (1) North Florida Educational
(5) Impact Christian at (4) Ocala St. John Lutheran
(6) Gainesville St. Francis at (3) University Christian
Regional semifinals
Region 3-1A
Jefferson County at Hilliard
