Boys basketball brackets set; 18 area teams make playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school basketball playoff field is set.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the tournament on Sunday morning, with 17 area teams making the postseason.

Columbia (1-6A), Lee (1-5A), Paxon (1-4A), Jackson (1-3A) and North Florida Educational Institute (1-2A) earned No. 1 seeds in their regions after winning district championships.

Opening round games are Thursday.

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 20

Region 1-7A

(5) Ocoee at (4) Mandarin

Region 1-6A

(8) Chiles at (1) Columbia

(6) Tate at (3) Fleming Island

Region 1-5A

(8) Pine Forest at (1) Lee

(5) Mosley at (4) St. Augustine

(6) Orange Park at (3) Choctawhatchee

(7) Westside at (2) Rickards

Region 1-4A

(8) Pensacola at (1) Paxon

(5) Bolles at (4) Rutherford

(7) Palatka at (2) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-3A

(8) Tallahassee Maclay at (1) Jackson

(5) Providence at (4) Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Region 1-2A

(8) Beaches Chapel at (1) North Florida Educational

(5) Impact Christian at (4) Ocala St. John Lutheran

(6) Gainesville St. Francis at (3) University Christian

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

Jefferson County at Hilliard