Emotional Donovan honored by Gators at court dedication

Billy Donovan will never leave Florida again.

In name, anyway.

The Gators unveiled Billy Donovan Court on Saturday night and honored the former coach during halftime of Florida’s game against Vanderbilt.

The Gators made sure that the iconic coach will never be too far from Gators basketball again.

Donovan, who now coaches the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, returned to Gainesville for the ceremony. The NBA is currently on break for the league’s all-star weekend.

Donovan was legend with the Gators, coaching from 1996 to 2015.

He went 467-185 in his career and won back-to-back national championships in 2006-07. Those are the only back-to-back crowns in men’s basketball over the past 25 years. Donovan led the Gators to seven SEC regular season championships and four Final Four appearances.

Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the decision last December.