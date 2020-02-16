Four boys soccer teams move on to third round of playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four boys soccer teams are headed for the third round of the state playoffs.
Fourth-seeded Stanton pulled off the upset of the night, knocking off No. 1 Ponte Vedra 1-0 in the Region 1-5A semifinals on Saturday. Only Bolles, the No. 1 seed in Region 1-3A, will host the regional finals on Wednesday.
St. Johns Country Day, Bishop Kenny and Stanton are all on the road.
Regional semifinals
Saturday’s results
Region 1-7A
(4) Boone 2, (8) Nease 0
Region 1-6A
(1) Niceville 5, (5) Fletcher 5 (wins 4-1 in PKs)
(2) Tallahassee Leon 2, (3) Creekside 1
Region 1-5A
(4) Stanton 1, (1) Ponte Vedra 0
Region 1-4A
(2) Bishop Kenny 5, (3) Suwannee 1
Region 1-3A
(1) Bolles 2, (4) Florida State University School 0
(3) Pensacola Catholic 6 (2) Crescent City 2
Region 1-2A
(2) St. Johns Country Day 4 (3) Mayo Lafayette 1
Regional finals
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Region 1-5A
(4) Stanton at (2) Gainesville
Region 1-4A
(2) Bishop Kenny at (1) Arnold
Region 1-3A
(3) Pensacola Catholic at (1) Bolles
Region 1-2A
(2) St. Johns Country Day at (1) Tallahassee Maclay
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.