Four boys soccer teams move on to third round of playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four boys soccer teams are headed for the third round of the state playoffs.

Fourth-seeded Stanton pulled off the upset of the night, knocking off No. 1 Ponte Vedra 1-0 in the Region 1-5A semifinals on Saturday. Only Bolles, the No. 1 seed in Region 1-3A, will host the regional finals on Wednesday.

St. Johns Country Day, Bishop Kenny and Stanton are all on the road.

Regional semifinals

Saturday’s results

Region 1-7A

(4) Boone 2, (8) Nease 0

Region 1-6A

(1) Niceville 5, (5) Fletcher 5 (wins 4-1 in PKs)

(2) Tallahassee Leon 2, (3) Creekside 1

Region 1-5A

(4) Stanton 1, (1) Ponte Vedra 0

Region 1-4A

(2) Bishop Kenny 5, (3) Suwannee 1

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 2, (4) Florida State University School 0

(3) Pensacola Catholic 6 (2) Crescent City 2

Region 1-2A

(2) St. Johns Country Day 4 (3) Mayo Lafayette 1

Regional finals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Region 1-5A

(4) Stanton at (2) Gainesville

Region 1-4A

(2) Bishop Kenny at (1) Arnold

Region 1-3A

(3) Pensacola Catholic at (1) Bolles

Region 1-2A

(2) St. Johns Country Day at (1) Tallahassee Maclay