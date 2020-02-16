State runner-up finishes for FPC, Suwannee girls weightlifters at state

Flagler Palm Coast and Suwannee had lifters finish state runners-up in the Class 2A girls state weightlifting championship on Saturday.

FPC’s Lexi Buchanan was second in the unlimited class, going 285 pounds in the bench press and 240 pounds in the clean and jerk for a 525-pound total. Suwannee’s Tyra Kalandyk was runner-up in the 139-pound class, going 170-165 for a 335-pound total.

Class 2A girls state weightlifting

Top 5 area finishers (bench press/clean and jerk/total weight)

Unlimited

2. Lexi Buchanan, Flagler Palm Coast, 285/240/525

199 pounds

3. Anniel Buchanan, Flagler Palm Coast, 225/175/400

169 pounds

4. Brianna Roth, Flagler Palm Coast, 160/190/350

139 pounds

2. Tyra Kalandyk, Suwannee, 170/165/335

129 pounds

5. Grace Wiegel, Creekside, 160/170/330

119 pounds

3. Tyler Bauer, Bartram Trail, 145/175/320

5. Kaylee Coughlin, Bartram Trail, 130/180/310