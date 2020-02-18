Florida gymnast sticks perfect 10... again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

Florida Gators gymnast Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10 on beam for the second week in a row!

This is her third SEC Gymnast of the Week recognition of 2020 and sixth of her Gator career, Florida Gators report.

Thomas' All-Around Win:

Turned in the nation's leading total for the weekend (39.725) at No. 12 Kentucky to claim her third all-around win of the season.

That total shares No. 6 among the nation's top all-around totals of 2020. Has three all-around totals among the nation's top 10 of 2020

Won three apparatus titles at Kentucky – uneven bars (9.925), balance beam (9.95) and floor exercise (9.95)

13 event titles in 2020 and 39 for collegiate career

Current Road to National rankings – all-around (No. 8), balance beam (No. 2) and floor exercise (No. 1).