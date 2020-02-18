Gators Breakdown: Florida trending for top 2021 recruits 

Top talent from the states of Florida and Georgia made their way down to Orlando this past weekend to take part in the Rivals Camp Orlando. In that top talent are many prospects the Gators would like to be signing for the Class of 2021.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory - Rivals) to review how those targets performed in the camp setting and where the Gators stand in their recruitment. Also discussed is Florida’s current 2021 class, Charlie Strong, and ESPN FPI having the Gators ranked 11th.

