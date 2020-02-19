Six girls soccer team punch tickets to state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight girls soccer teams started the night in the state playoffs and six moved on, including three from St. Johns County.

Bartram Trail, Creekside and Ponte Vedra all won matches by a goal and advanced to the state semifinals on Friday.

The Bears edged Oviedo in Region 1-7A, 2-1. Creekside knocked off Tallahassee Chiles 2-1 in overtime in Region 1-6A and Ponte Vedra topped Stanton 1-0 in Region 1-5A.

Bishop Kenny thumped Pensacola in Region 1-4A, while Bolles kept its quest for a threepeat alive in Region 1-3A with a 4-0 win over Episcopal. Dynasty St. Johns Country Day thundered on in Region 1-2A, blanking Maclay 4-0.

Bartram, Ponte Vedra, Bishop Kenny and St. Johns will all host state semifinal games on Friday. Bolles and Creekside will travel.

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(1) Bartram Trail 2, (3) Oviedo 1

Region 1-6A

(1) Creekside 2, (2) Chiles 1 (OT)

Region 1-5A

(1) Ponte Vedra 1, (2) Stanton 0

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 10, (2) Pensacola 2

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 4, (7) Episcopal 0

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 4, (2) Maclay 0

State semifinals

Friday

Class 7A

(1) Tampa Plant at (1) Bartram Trail

Class 6A

(1) Creekside at (1) Venice

Class 5A

(1) Land O’Lakes at (1) Ponte Vedra

Class 4A

(1) Lemon Bay at (1) Bishop Kenny

Class 3A

(1) Bolles at (2) Lakeland Christian

Class 2A

(2) International Community School at (1) St. Johns Country Day