Boys basketball playoffs: 13 teams headed to second round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen area teams are headed for the second round of the boys basketball state playoffs.
The walk-off win of the night belonged to Bolles in Region 1-4A, with Ben McGraw hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Bulldogs stun Rutherford 59-56, according to the Panama City News Herald’s Dustin Kent.
Ben McGraw hits a buzzer beater from the left corner. Bolles beats Rutherford 59-56. pic.twitter.com/d8Wj9MJNRs— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) February 21, 2020
St. Augustine topped Mosley 54-52 in overtime in Region 1-5A to move on.
Some big local showdowns headline Tuesday’s regional semifinals.
St. Augustine will visit Lee in Region 1-5A, and Bolles will visit Paxon in 1-4A.
Thursday’s results
Region 1-7A
(5) Ocoee 85, (4) Mandarin 57
Region 1-6A
(1) Columbia 74, (8) Chiles 72
(3) Fleming Island 79, (6) Tate 67
Region 1-5A
(1) Lee 67, (8) Pine Forest 46
(4) St. Augustine 54, (5) Mosley 52 (OT)
(3) Choctawhatchee 48, (6) Orange Park 42 (OT)
(2) Rickards 80, (7) Westside 44
Region 1-4A
(1) Paxon 58, (8) Pensacola 50
(5) Bolles 59, (4) Rutherford 56
(2) Bishop Kenny 56, (7) Palatka 51
Region 1-3A
(1) Jackson 55, (8) Tallahassee Maclay 40
(5) Providence 58, (4) P.K. Yonge 41
Region 1-2A
(1) North Florida Educational 79, (8) Beaches Chapel 43
(5) Impact Christian 68, Ocala St. John Lutheran 27
(2) University Christian 68, (6) St. Francis 54
Regional semifinals
Region 3-1A
Hilliard 77, Jefferson County 65
Regional semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Region 1-6A
(5) Tallahassee Lincoln at (1) Columbia
(3) Fleming Island at (2) Daytona Beach Mainland
Region 1-5A
(4) St. Augustine at (1) Lee
Region 1-4A
(5) Bolles at (1) Paxon
(3) Gadsden County at (2) Bishop Kenny
Region 1-3A
(5) Providence at (1) Jackson
Region 1-2A
(5) Impact Christian at (1) North Florida Educational
(7) Florida A&M at (3) University Christian
Regional finals
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Region 3-1A
Hilliard at Madison County
