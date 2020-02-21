Boys basketball playoffs: 13 teams headed to second round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen area teams are headed for the second round of the boys basketball state playoffs.

The walk-off win of the night belonged to Bolles in Region 1-4A, with Ben McGraw hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Bulldogs stun Rutherford 59-56, according to the Panama City News Herald’s Dustin Kent.

Ben McGraw hits a buzzer beater from the left corner. Bolles beats Rutherford 59-56. pic.twitter.com/d8Wj9MJNRs — Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) February 21, 2020

St. Augustine topped Mosley 54-52 in overtime in Region 1-5A to move on.

Some big local showdowns headline Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

St. Augustine will visit Lee in Region 1-5A, and Bolles will visit Paxon in 1-4A.

Thursday’s results

Region 1-7A

(5) Ocoee 85, (4) Mandarin 57

Region 1-6A

(1) Columbia 74, (8) Chiles 72

(3) Fleming Island 79, (6) Tate 67

Region 1-5A

(1) Lee 67, (8) Pine Forest 46

(4) St. Augustine 54, (5) Mosley 52 (OT)

(3) Choctawhatchee 48, (6) Orange Park 42 (OT)

(2) Rickards 80, (7) Westside 44

Region 1-4A

(1) Paxon 58, (8) Pensacola 50

(5) Bolles 59, (4) Rutherford 56

(2) Bishop Kenny 56, (7) Palatka 51

Region 1-3A

(1) Jackson 55, (8) Tallahassee Maclay 40

(5) Providence 58, (4) P.K. Yonge 41

Region 1-2A

(1) North Florida Educational 79, (8) Beaches Chapel 43

(5) Impact Christian 68, Ocala St. John Lutheran 27

(2) University Christian 68, (6) St. Francis 54

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

Hilliard 77, Jefferson County 65

Regional semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Region 1-6A

(5) Tallahassee Lincoln at (1) Columbia

(3) Fleming Island at (2) Daytona Beach Mainland

Region 1-5A

(4) St. Augustine at (1) Lee

Region 1-4A

(5) Bolles at (1) Paxon

(3) Gadsden County at (2) Bishop Kenny

Region 1-3A

(5) Providence at (1) Jackson

Region 1-2A

(5) Impact Christian at (1) North Florida Educational

(7) Florida A&M at (3) University Christian

Regional finals

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Region 3-1A

Hilliard at Madison County