Jaguars pick up options on Conley, Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars picked up team options on receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson on Friday.

Conley was a solid free agent signee for the Jaguars in 2019, setting a career-high in receptions (47) and yardage (775). Conley had five touchdowns.

Wilson, an undrafted free agent signing in 2016, has started 18 games in his career in Jacksonville. He made all 16 starts last year and led the team in total snaps played and tackles (73).