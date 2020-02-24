Report: Jaguars to decline options on Dareus, Ryan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are not expected to pick up options Marcell Dareus and Jake Ryan, the NFL Network reported on Monday.

The move on Dareus, a defensive tackle, was widely expected. His option was worth nearly $20 million, roughly 10% of Jacksonville’s salary cap, according to Spotrac.

Dareus played in just five games last season and was placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. His cap number of $22.5 million was set to be the highest on the team. The moves will get the Jaguars under the salary cap.

Ryan’s option was a $1 million guarantee, according to Rapoport. Ryan was on the reserve/non-football injury list the bulk of 2019 after signing with the Jaguars. He was active for just two games.

Should the moves go through as expected, the Jaguars, who were projected at $5.6 million over the salary cap, according to Spotrac, will be under it. Other moves are still expected.