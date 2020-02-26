Boys basketball playoffs: Hilliard reaches semis; 6 others make 3rd round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One team punched a trip to the boys basketball state semifinals on Tuesday night. Six others still have a shot to get there.
Hilliard knocked off Madison County 47-36 in its Region 3-1A basketball final, advancing to the state semifinals in Lakeland on March 4. Hilliard will face Vernon in the final four.
In regional semifinal action, Columbia, Lee, Paxon, Bishop Kenny, Jackson and Impact Christian all punched tickets to Friday’s regional finals.
In all-local matchups, Lee topped St. Augustine, 81-66 in Region 1-5A, Paxon dropped Bolles, 70-54 in 1-4A, Jackson suffocated Providence in 1-3A (44-32) and Impact shocked top-seeded North Florida Educational, 35-33, in 1-2A.
Columbia edged Lincoln (57-56) in a 1-6A thriller and Bishop Kenny topped Gadsden County in 1-4A to cap the area winners.
The area is guaranteed a state semifinal team in Region 1-4A.
Bishop Kenny will face top-seeded Paxon in Friday’s regional final, ensuring the area will get at least one other team to join Hilliard in the final four.
Regional semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-6A
(1) Columbia 57, (5) Tallahassee Lincoln 56
(2) Daytona Beach Mainland 71, (3) Fleming Island 64
Region 1-5A
(1) Lee 81, (4) St. Augustine 66
Region 1-4A
(1) Paxon 70, (5) Bolles 54
(2) Bishop Kenny 53, (3) Gadsden County 43
Region 1-3A
(1) Jackson 44, (5) Providence 32
Region 1-2A
(5) Impact Christian 35, (1) North Florida Educational 33
(7) Florida A&M 58, (3) University Christian 56
Regional finals
Region 3-1A
Hilliard 47, Madison County 36
Regional finals
Friday, Feb. 28
Region 1-6A
(2) Daytona Beach Mainland at (1) Columbia
Region 1-5A
(2) Rickards at (1) Lee
Region 1-4A
(2) Bishop Kenny at (1) Paxon
Region 1-3A
(2) Windermere Prep at (1) Jackson
Region 1-2A
(7) Florida A&M at (5) Impact Christian
State semifinals
Lakeland
Wednesday, March 4
Class 1A
Hilliard vs. Vernon
