Oakleaf softball players, from left to right, Katelyn Kistler, Jaeda McFarland, Jaycie Brookshire and Kaylee Lambrecht at the High School 9:12 All Sports Media Day at the Riverside YMCA. on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A slew of high school athletes across the First Coast had a morning to talk about themselves, their schools and their sports at the High School 9:12 all sports media day on Tuesday at the Riverside YMCA.

The event, the first that encompassed all sports, follows a basketball media day that has been put on for the past two years by High School 9:12.