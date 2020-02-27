Bishop Kenny girls storm into basketball state title game

The beat goes on for the Bishop Kenny girls basketball team.

Next stop, the Class 4A state championship game.

The Crusaders took control at the end of the first half and never looked back, beating Cocoa 52-40 on Wednesday afternoon in Lakeland. Kenny (22-9) will face nationally ranked Lake Highland Prep on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the state title.

Kenny has been on a two-year tear under coach Charlsea Clark. After going 27 years without making it past the regional rounds, the Crusaders have now made back-to-back state championship games.

On Saturday, they’ll try and bring home their first since 1992.

Jasmyne Roberts continued her torrid season, putting up a double-double (23 points, 13 rebounds) to power the Crusaders.

Kenny chipped away at an early deficit and turned things around for good to end the half, closing on a 7-2 run. Roberts had four points out of the gate in the second half and Maddie Millar knocked down a 3-pointer to stretch the Crusaders’ lead to double digits. Cocoa would get no closer than five the rest of the way.

Millar followed Roberts with 14 points and Jamia Nesmith added 10.