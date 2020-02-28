Ponte Vedra girls fall in 5A soccer title game

Ponte Vedra’s quest for another girls soccer state championship came up short on Friday afternoon.

The Sharks couldn’t get their offense going against Archbishop McCarthy, falling 2-0 in the Class 5A state championship game on Friday at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.

Ponte Vedra (16-6-4) was attempting to win the third state title in program history and stretch the area’s week of perfection in championship games to four. But McCarthy (22-1-2) never allowed the Sharks to solve their defense, taking a 1-0 lead at halftime and adding an insurance goal early in the second.

The loss ended a 3-for-3 start for teams from the area in DeLand.

Bishop Kenny (4A), Bolles (3A) and St. Johns Country Day (2A) all won championships on a rainy Wednesday. The Spartans’ win was their state-record ninth consecutive title. Bolles’ victory was its third straight, and fifth in the past six years. Kenny’s championship was its first.

Ponte Vedra has played in five state championship games since the school opened in 2008. The Sharks won a title in their first year.