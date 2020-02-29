Five boys basketball teams reach state semifinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals are set and five area teams are headed to Lakeland.
Paxon is headed back for a repeat trip after topping Bishop Kenny 69-56 in the Region 1-4A final. Columbia is bound for its first state semifinal appearance since 1968 after edging Daytona Beach Mainland 70-65 in Region 1-6A.
Jackson held off Windermere Prep 54-53 in Region 1-3A and Impact Christian topped Florida A&M 64-62 in Region 1-2A.
Hilliard had already wrapped up its state semifinal berth earlier in the week.
The state semifinals are next week in Lakeland.
Regional finals
Friday’s games
Region 1-6A
(1) Columbia 70, (2) Daytona Beach Mainland 65
Region 1-5A
(2) Rickards 64, (1) Lee 55
Region 1-4A
(1) Paxon 69, (2) Bishop Kenny 56
Region 1-3A
(1) Jackson 54, (2) Windermere Prep 53
Region 1-2A
(5) Impact Christian 64, (7) Florida A&M 62
