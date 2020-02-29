Five boys basketball teams reach state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals are set and five area teams are headed to Lakeland.

Paxon is headed back for a repeat trip after topping Bishop Kenny 69-56 in the Region 1-4A final. Columbia is bound for its first state semifinal appearance since 1968 after edging Daytona Beach Mainland 70-65 in Region 1-6A.

Jackson held off Windermere Prep 54-53 in Region 1-3A and Impact Christian topped Florida A&M 64-62 in Region 1-2A.

Hilliard had already wrapped up its state semifinal berth earlier in the week.

The state semifinals are next week in Lakeland.

Regional finals

Friday’s games

Region 1-6A

(1) Columbia 70, (2) Daytona Beach Mainland 65

Region 1-5A

(2) Rickards 64, (1) Lee 55

Region 1-4A

(1) Paxon 69, (2) Bishop Kenny 56

Region 1-3A

(1) Jackson 54, (2) Windermere Prep 53

Region 1-2A

(5) Impact Christian 64, (7) Florida A&M 62