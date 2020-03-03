Jackson looking to lock down win in hoops state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In its return trip to the boys basketball state semifinals, Jackson has one thing on its mind.

Defense. Lots of it.

The Tigers (24-3) face Community School of Naples (29-1) in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, marking back-to-back final four trips for Jackson and coach James Collins.

The Seahawks have won 29 straight games and enter averaging 66.3 points per game.

Jackson’s remedy? Good old fashioned, rock solid defense.

“Our defense is the staple of our team,” Collins said. “We’ve been scoring more points lately and I think we’ll continue that. We’re going to play defense and hold you under our number. We don’t really worry about how many we score we’re just trying to make sure that you don’t score more than us.”

That hasn’t happened too often this season.

Jackson’s defense has been suffocating. The Tigers have held 10 opponents to point totals in the 40s. Eight other games, opponents haven’t scored out of the 30s. And Providence, Ribault and Wolfson turned in games with point totals in the 20s against the Tigers.

“It’s going to take defense, defense, defense,” said junior forward Davin Daniels. “We pride ourselves on defense. We believe if you limit a team’s scoring you can’t do much else. If we go out and get it done on the defensive end, it should be easy.”

Jackson is tied with now-defunct Arlington Country Day for the most Florida High School Athletic Association state championships with five. ACD won five straight titles from 2005-09. Jackson’s first title came in 1928 and its last in 1993 under coach Jackie Simmons. The Tigers topped Tampa Catholic in the state semifinals a year ago, but lost to powerhouse University School in the finals, 72-46.

Forward Logan West leads Jackson in scoring (13.1) and rebounding (9.1).