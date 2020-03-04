Gators Breakdown: Spring preview Q&A | Offense

Spring practice is right around the corner for Florida and Gators Breakdown is answering your questions!

This week on Gators Breakdown, David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) for a Q&A session for the offensive side of the ball, while next week will be focused on the defense.

Questions include:

What improvements do we want to see from the quarterbacks?

Who will provide depth at wide receiver?

Can tight end Keon Zipperer make in impact alongside Kyle Pitts?

How does the offensive line shake out?

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher