Impact wins in OT, heads to boys hoops title game

A major comeback has Impact Christian right back where it wanted to be — playing for a boys basketball state championship.

The Lions, who trailed by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, pulled off a rally and edged Shoolhouse Prep 56-54 in overtime of the Class 2A state semifinal on Wednesday morning at the RP Funding Center.

Impact (19-8) will play for a state championship for the second time in three seasons. The Lions will face Bayshore Christian or Orlando Christian Prep in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. final.

Not bad for a program in its fourth season of existence.

Calvin Johnson had two big baskets in overtime and Jordin Jackson’s clutch free throws in the final 90 seconds of the extra period sent the Lions onward.

It was a stellar comeback.

Impact fell behind 45-33 less than a minute into the final quarter, but staged a furious comeback to the end of regulation. A Jordin Jackson basket with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to play tied things at 49-all. Schoolhouse missed a pair of free throws with 18 seconds to play and Impact couldn’t capitalize.

That continued in the extra period.

Schoolhouse missed three free throw attempts and Impact took the lead for good on a basket by Calvin Johnson with 2:28 to go, but it was tight until the very end. An Anthony Lopez 3-pointer would pull Schoolhouse within 54-53 with 1:47 left, but Jackson kept the Lions a step ahead. He was 3 for 4 from the foul line in the final minute and a half. He led Impact with 15 points. Johnson had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds).