Paxon looks to experience in this trip to state hoops semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The history of Paxon basketball is a long one, but you only need to know one date: 1965. That’s the first and only time the Golden Eagles have won a state championship in boys basketball.

But Paxon alum Toby Frazier is trying to change that.

For the second straight season Frazier has coached his alma mater to the state final four. Last year, the season ended in the semifinals with a loss to St. Petersburg Lakewood. This year, Frazier is banking on last years’ experience to make a difference in 2020.

“I feel a lot more confident this year,” Frazier said. “We’re battle tested. Out of our five losses, three of the teams went to the final four. We’ve played against the best competition, so we’re excited.”

This year’s Golden Eagles have lost just five game and return most of the key players on the roster, including forward Isaiah Adams might be the best player in the area. The UCF signee is an impressive combination of passing, shot blocking, rebounding and dunking. He is always exciting to watch.

“Last year, we were just trying to win games and we ended up so close, that we said ‘hey, we could make a run at it,’” Frazier said. “This year, with everybody coming back, the expectation was the make it back. So this year, there was more pressure. Once you experience that, once you don’t make it back, you’ll know what you’ll be missing.”

On Thursday at 10 a.m., Paxon will face Stranahan, who won the 6A championship a season ago, in the 4A semifinal. The Mighty Dragons are 22-9 this season and have won four of their last six games. Not exactly a torrid pace. Stranahan lost their final regular season game, then lost in the second round of their district tournament before winning three straight in the state playoffs. If Paxon is going to knock off the defending champions, they’ll have to control Stranahan’s offense.

“We’ve been hanging our hat on defense all year,” Frazier said. “We’re so talented on offense, if we can get stops, and keep giving ourselves chances to score, that’s been our main ingredient for success.

"They’re very good. Very tough. Very hard-nosed. They mirror us in measurables. Not really big, not really small. Very athletic.”

Paxon will also have to stay focused on the business at hand.

“You’re going to have fun, but at the end of the day, you have to handle business and win a state championship,” shooting guard Michael Caswell said.

If they do, they’ll have a chance to play for a state championship and the opportunity to hang a second banner in the Paxon gym.

“It would mean everything,” point guard Quinnton Jackson said. “It hasn’t’ been done since before we were thought of. It would mean so much to me and my brothers. We grew up playing together. We’ll do whatever it takes to win as a team.”