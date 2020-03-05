Expo opens ahead of Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship Runners’ Expo opened Thursday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds so that runners could start picking up their packets and shop for items ahead of the 43rd annual Gate River Run Saturday.

Volunteers, runners and even vendors told News4Jax it’s something they don’t want to miss.

“It’s the happening in Jacksonville every year. This is a great run," said Ken Bendy, a 20-year volunteer.

Taylor Figura, a third-year runner, said the River Run stands out.

“It’s always the green monster," Figura said. "It’s the best challenge in the run, because I’ve done races all over the U.S., and it’s just the best.”

Inside the expo, volunteers could be seen stuffing juice, shaving cream and crackers into thousands of bags for runners. Meanwhile, vendors were showing off their products. There was even an air compression therapy booth.

A big change to the race this year is a new location for the starting line. Early work on the demolition of the Hart Bridge ramp forced organizers to move the starting line two blocks north -- from Bay Street to Duval Street.

“We haven’t had a lot of questions on it, quite frankly. I think everybody just resigns that’s where it’s going to start it," Bendy said.

Runner Patty Johnson added: “That’s going to be a little different but, you know, change is good."

The three-day expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Runners from out of town can check-in from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday. The expo will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.