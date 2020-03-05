Wiley: Time was right to step down at Raines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deran Wiley knew there would be questions. Probably quite a few of them.

After 20 years of being, ‘Coach Wiley,’ for now, he’s just Deran.

The Raines football coach, who announced his resignation last Sunday after 11 seasons at his alma mater, said the decision to step down had been something he’d thought about long before he actually did.

It was, at times, agonizing and ongoing, an inner back and forth that he never got peace about — until now.

“My decision was over time, but it was something that took time. I had to get to a place when I sat down and just thought about it,” Wiley said on Thursday. “I knew the decision would be clear and cut and I made it.

“The vibe, the feeling, and, of course, conversations with a few people that are very, very close to me. Just having that inner feeling, ‘I’ve done what I needed to do, and now it’s time for a new chapter.’”

Wiley said that when he told his staff on Sunday that he was leaving the program that he led to back-to-back state championships, it was a solemn time for everyone.

There were rumblings that Wiley was leaving for a position in Georgia and others that he may go the college route. It was a natural assumption.

The pay in Georgia for high school coaches and even assistants, is substantially more than in Florida. Public school coaches in Duval County make $4,699 a year. The lowest-paying head coaching job in the News4Jax coverage area in Georgia is Charlton County’s at $14,000.

One of Wiley’s predecessors, former Raines coach Welton Coffey, made the move to Georgia in 2003, leaving for a position at tradition-rich Valdosta and then going to Camden County.

While opportunities may be on the horizon, Wiley said he’s taking time to decompress, evaluate his options, and spend time with his family, wife, Melissa, and daughters, Morgan and Damari.

“You’ve got to step away, man, exhale a little bit,” he said. “It’s been your life, your world, being Coach Wiley. So, just take a moment to regroup myself.”

Wiley spent 11 seasons as a head coach at Raines and served as the defensive coordinator at both Raines and Mandarin prior to that.

It has been a grind to keep Raines running at the level that it has run, and he leaves the Vikings the most successful coach, championships-wise, in Raines’ storied history.

And for the time being, Wiley said that he’s perfectly fine being putting the coach title to the side.

“Well, we’ll see,” he said. “Right now, I’m just taking a moment. I know my decision is the best move for me and my family.”

Wiley went 98-33 during his career at Raines. He got his break as a coach when Raines hired him in the spring of 2009. The Vikings were coming off of a 2-8 season.

Wiley never had a losing year and reached the state playoffs in all but his first season. Raines was the state runner-up in 2015, and one miserable quarter of football away from a championship that season. The titles came in 2017-18, the first FHSAA state championship by a Duval County Public School program since Raines won in 1997.

“I don’t think I can give Raines what it gave to me,” Wiley said. “As a young man in high school, I tell you what, the hallways. People that were in the school, the teachers, principal Jimmie Johnson, my high school coach Freddie Stephens.

"You have the best support money can buy in terms of being a young African American male. I’m so elated to have had the opportunity to go there as a student. Be an assistant coach. Be a teacher and a football coach. I think I’ve exhausted the avenues of what you can do there.”