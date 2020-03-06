Report: Tiger Woods is skipping The Players Championships

According to ESPN Tiger Woods is going to skip next week’s Players Championship because of concerns about his back.

Woods has had 4 back surgeries and wants to be prepared for his Masters's title defense next month. Woods' agent Mark Steinberg confirmed to ESPN that while Woods' back is not ready for the competition just yet, it shouldn't be an issue that's concerning in the long-term future.

Woods hasn’t played since mid-February at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament his foundation hosts at the Riviera Country Club Los Angeles. Woods finished last that weekend of players who cut. He skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill last week, a tournament he’s won eight times.