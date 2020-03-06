Reports: Tiger Woods will not compete in The Players

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Sorry, Tiger Woods fans. It looks like the world’s most famous golfer will not compete in the Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to reports from multiple media agencies, Woods’ agent said the two-time Players Championship winner plans to skip the event because of ongoing back issues.

"Not concerning long term, just not ready,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told the media via text.

Woods complained of back stiffness at a tour event in Los Angeles three weeks ago, ESPN reported. He also skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

Woods, 44, has a history of back issues and has undergone four back surgeries in recent years. The last time Woods missed the Players Championship was 2017.

Woods, who finished tied for 30th at the Players Championship last year, has played just two tournaments in 2020.

The Players Championship begins on March 12.