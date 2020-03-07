Super 6 baseball: Clay, St. Johns programs fill up opening poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the exception of this week, the News4Jax Super 6 baseball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Friday’s games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Providence (6-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Creekside, North Paulding (Ga.), Trinity Christian (twice)

The Stallions look much different than they did a season ago in terms of experience, but they open the season atop the Super 6. The losses came at the LaGrange tourney in Georgia to teams that are a combined 14-4. DeSoto Central out of Mississippi is ranked 22nd in the country by MaxPreps.

2. Creekside (5-2), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Coral Reef, Fleming Island

The Knights dropped their first two games of the season by a combined three runs to Bishop Kenny and Providence. Solid wins over Atlantic Coast (4-3) and Fleming Island (1-0) have since followed for last year’s state semifinalist.

3. Bartram Trail (5-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview

The Bears’ top win of the season came in their opener, a 3-2 win in eight innings over Ridgeview. They’ve split games with Ponte Vedra this season, winning 4-0 and losing 8-4. Blake Falor and Luke Ussery are hot at the plate out of the gate for the Bears, both hitting .500.

4. Fleming Island (5-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview

Great start for the Golden Eagles, whose quality wins are definitely quality. Fleming edged Kenny 9-8 in 12 innings on March 3, and survived in extras against both Ponte Vedra (2-1 in 8) and Ridgeview (1-0 in 9) prior to that. The Golden Eagles lone loss is a 1-0 game to No. 2 Creekside.

5. St. Johns Country Day (4-1, Class 2A)

Notable win: Bolles

The Spartans have surged out of the gate, scoring a combined 51 runs over their first five games. While Bolles hasn’t been off to the best start, few teams drop 15 runs on the Bulldogs like the Spartans did. The Spartans play in Ware County on Saturday and then face Ridgeview and Bartram Trail on March 10 and 13, respectively. Their lone loss was a 2-1 defeat in eight innings to a very good Clay squad. Connor Moore (.529) and Jack Hodges (.444) lead St. Johns at the plate. Too high for a 2A team? Maybe. But St. Johns is a legitimate contender for a final four run in 2020.

6. Oakleaf (5-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bolles, Clay, University Christian

The lone blemish is a 5-3 loss to Nease, but they’ve got three solid wins on the resume. Luis Torres is hitting .600 to lead the team, with Dannon Smith (.471) and Eli Maddox (.462) behind him in average. Jayden Rivera is 2-0 on the hill. Oakleaf has three big ones on tap over the next 10 days; at Fleming (March 10), at Episcopal (March 12) and St. Johns Country Day (March 17).

Others: Bishop Kenny (3-2, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (4-2, Class 3A), Clay (5-3, Class 4A), Episcopal (5-1, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (4-1, Class 7A), Fletcher (4-1, Class 6A), Keystone Heights (4-1, Class 3A), Parker (6-1, Class 5A), Ponte Vedra (4-3, Class 5A), Ridgeview (4-2, Class 4A), Sandalwood (4-1, Class 7A), Suwannee (5-2), Class 4A), University Christian (4-2, Class 2A).