Super 6 softball: Oakleaf, West Nassau lead way into 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the exception of this week, the News4Jax Super 6 softball poll will be published each Friday during the regular season.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Oakleaf, (6-0), Class 7A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Middleburg, Providence

No struggles at all thus far for the Knights, a state semifinalist in 2019. Jaeda McFarland may wind up as the best player in the area by the time the season is through. Several coaches have said that she’s a more dangerous player than recent Oakleaf grad Baylee Goddard, who is currently tearing it up at Florida. Madi McDaniel is 5-0 in the circle for the nationally ranked Knights (No. 24 by MaxPreps). A good one on Tuesday at home against Ridgeview.

2. West Nassau, (4-0), Class 3A

Notable wins: Middleburg, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian

Great opening for the Warriors, who have two quality wins in the start, a 6-2 victory over defending state champ, Trinity, and a 1-0 win over Ridgeview in nine innings.

3. Ridgeview, (6-1), Class 4A

Notable win: First Coast

The Panthers have won six in a row since a 1-0 loss to West Nassau in nine innings in the season opener. Brooke Michael leads the team in batting among regulars (.500) and has also picked up where she left off in the pitcher’s circle (5-1, 56 Ks, 1.06 ERA).

4. Atlantic Coast (4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, First Coast

Good start for the Rays, whose lone loss came to No. 1 Oakleaf in a series that has become a very good local softball rivalry. Regulars Kennedy Searcy (.667), Alyssa Grupp (.643) and Erin Moon (.600) pace a very strong lineup.

5. Trinity Christian (1-1, Class 3A)

Notable win: None

The Conquerors, the area’s only team to win a state title in 2019, haven’t logged much in terms of activity yet, but they’ll get going soon. Their only games thus far are an 11-1 win over Bishop Snyder and a 6-2 loss to No. 2 West Nassau.

6. Bartram Trail (4-1, Class 7A)

Notable win: Providence

Emma Morris (.533) and Kendall Ford (.500) lead the Bartram regulars who have 10 at-bats or more at the plate and Madisyn Eads is 4-1 with 45 Ks in 24.2 IP. Bartram’s lone loss is a 1-0 game to Episcopal.

Others: Columbia (4-2, Class 5A), Creekside (5-1, Class 6A), Episcopal (3-2, Class 3A), Keystone Heights (5-2, Class 3A), Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A), Middleburg (3-3, Class 5A), Providence (3-2, Class 3A), St. Johns Country Day (5-0, Class 2A)