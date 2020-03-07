The Players makes health No. 1 priority for fans, players
Tournament adds extra hand sanitizing stations, focuses on cleanliness
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Florida as The Players Championship approaches, leadership of the golf tournament is taking action as a precaution.
In a matter of days, the strongest field in professional golf will tee off on the Championship Course in Sawgrass next week, but first the focus is on health.
Jared Rice, executive director of the tournament, said additional measures are in place, both for players and fans attending. There will be 30 hand sanitizer locations throughout TPC at the highest traffic locations and fans can also bring in their own hand sanitizer.
“We have communication with best ways to have healthy hands and making sure we’re cleaning the right way," Rice said Saturday. “We’re going to be taking those additional steps and working with vendors to make sure that we’re taking all precautions and going the extra mile for cleanliness.”
The PGA Tour sent a statement to News4Jax regarding coronavirus:
“All of these things to make sure that they are prepared and also to think about what they can do to help, checking the CDC site WHO,” Rice said.
Beyond coronavirus, Rice said everything is a go for another great tournament.
“With weather like this, we’re expecting record crowds again,” Rice said.
