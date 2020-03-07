The Players makes health No. 1 priority for fans, players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Florida as The Players Championship approaches, leadership of the golf tournament is taking action as a precaution.

In a matter of days, the strongest field in professional golf will tee off on the Championship Course in Sawgrass next week, but first the focus is on health.

Jared Rice, executive director of the tournament, said additional measures are in place, both for players and fans attending. There will be 30 hand sanitizer locations throughout TPC at the highest traffic locations and fans can also bring in their own hand sanitizer.

“We have communication with best ways to have healthy hands and making sure we’re cleaning the right way," Rice said Saturday. “We’re going to be taking those additional steps and working with vendors to make sure that we’re taking all precautions and going the extra mile for cleanliness.”

The PGA Tour sent a statement to News4Jax regarding coronavirus:

The PGA TOUR has been closely monitoring all available information related to the continued spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. We conduct more than 175 tournaments across our six Tours, and the health and safety of our players, employees, fans, partners, volunteers and everyone associated with the PGA TOUR continues to be our No. 1 priority. After reviewing the relevant positions from the Centers of Disease Control and the World Health Organization, there are no planned schedule changes beyond what has already been decided with PGA TOUR Series-China (a delay to the start of the season). However, we are establishing additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournaments, and we will regularly review our schedule in light of revised CDC and WHO reports and make any updates as necessary. There are no planned schedule changes beyond what has already been decided with PGA TOUR Series-China (a delay to the start of the season). However, we are establishing additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournaments.

“All of these things to make sure that they are prepared and also to think about what they can do to help, checking the CDC site WHO,” Rice said.

Beyond coronavirus, Rice said everything is a go for another great tournament.

“With weather like this, we’re expecting record crowds again,” Rice said.

