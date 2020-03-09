The Players: Tee times for Thursday’s opening round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tee times for the opening round of The Players Championship were announced Monday afternoon.

Some of the top tee times for Thursday’s first round include defending Players winner Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at 8:46 a.m. from the No. 10 tee.

At 8:24 off of No. 10 is three former Players champions grouped together, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar. Another popular threesome is Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas at 1:51 p.m. off of tee No. 1.

The Players begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Tee 1

7:40 a.m.: Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka

7:51: Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

8:02: Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

8:13: J.B. Holmes, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour

8:24: Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

8:35: Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger

8:46: Jim Herman, Sung Kang, Louis Oosthuizen

8:57: Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

9:08: Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Pat Perez

9:19: Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Russell Knox

9:30: Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

9:41: Adam Hadwin, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45: Luke List, Carlos Ortiz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:56: Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger

1:07: Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez

1:18: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff

1:29: Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

1:40: Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

1:51: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

2:02: Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood

2:13: Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

2:24: Kevin Na, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire

2:35: Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Roger Sloan

2:46: Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard

Tee 10

7:40 a.m.: Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy

7:51: Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

8:02: Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

8:13: Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

8:24: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

8:35: Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

8:46: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:57: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey

9:08: Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari

9:19: Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

9:30: Branden Grace, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

9:41: Chesson Hadley, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge

12:45: Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder

12:56: Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond

1:07: Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Wyndham Clark

1:18: Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter

1:29: Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Palmer

1:40: Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett

1:51: Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Billy Horschel

2:02: C.T. Pan, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

2:13: Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise

2:24: Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong Hun An

2:35: Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

2:46: Mackenzie Hughes, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Erik van Rooyen