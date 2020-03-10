Gators Breakdown: Spring preview Q&A | Defense

Spring practice is right around the corner for Florida and Gators Breakdown is answering your questions!

This week on Gators Breakdown, David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (GatorCountry.com) for a Q&A session for the defensive side of the ball.

Questions include:

Who are the potential leaders and game changers?

How does the secondary rotation work itself out?

Which players need a good performance this spring?

