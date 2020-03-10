62ºF

Gators Breakdown: Spring preview Q&A | Defense

Florida has plenty of versatile options on the defensive side of the ball

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, spring, Kaiir Elam, Todd Grantham
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kaiir Elam #5 of the Florida Gators celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kaiir Elam #5 of the Florida Gators celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Spring practice is right around the corner for Florida and Gators Breakdown is answering your questions!

This week on Gators Breakdown, David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (GatorCountry.com) for a Q&A session for the defensive side of the ball.

Questions include:

  • Who are the potential leaders and game changers?
  • How does the secondary rotation work itself out?
  • Which players need a good performance this spring?

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

