FHSAA continuing to monitor coronavirus pandemic; no changes to sports yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association said on Thursday that it will continue to monitor and assess developments with the coronavirus pandemic that has forced sporting events around the globe to cancel, postpone or limit fan access to events.

The governing body of high school athletics said that all decisions regarding practices and extracurricular activities remain a school district decision. School districts across the First Coast have yet to announce sweeping changes due to COVID-19.

“At this time, there has been no final decision made concerning state championship events,” the FHSAA said in a release.

The first state championship-type event for area teams is tennis during the week of April 27. That’s also the first day of spring football practice.