Super 6 baseball: Creekside, Oakleaf among teams moving up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the exception of this week, the News4Jax Super 6 baseball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through March 11 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Creekside (6-2), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Coral Reef, Fleming Island

Tough call this week in moving the Knights over Providence, especially when the Stallions won a 10-8 game head-to-head in the season opener. But the Knights have won six in a row since then.

2. (1) Providence (7-3), Class 4A

Notable wins: Creekside, North Paulding (Ga.), Trinity Christian (twice)

A couple games since our last Super 6, a 9-2 loss to Fletcher and a 4-0 win over Ponte Vedra for the Stallions. They don’t fall far this week.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (6-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview

Just one game since our last check in, a 9-2 win over St. Joseph on March 10. The Bears had a big one on the menu Thursday night at a 4-4 Bolles team.

4. (5) St. Johns Country Day (6-1), Class 2A

Notable wins: Bolles, Ridgeview, Ware County

Two solid wins since our last Super 6, a 3-1 win against Ware County and a 6-4 victory over county program Ridgeview.

5. (6) Oakleaf (6-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bolles, Clay, University Christian

Back-to-back wins since the Knights dropped their lone game, including a 1-0 win in nine innings over previous No. 5 Fleming Island. Another big Clay County showdown on Friday at Clay.

6. (4) Fleming Island (5-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview

A tough loss in nine innings to Oakleaf, but no cause for concern for the Golden Eagles. They’ve got a big one on Friday night at county rival Clay, and then a showdown at home against Bartram Trail on March 17.

Others: Bishop Kenny (4-4, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (4-3, Class 3A), Bolles (4-4, Class 3A), Clay (7-3, Class 4A), Episcopal (6-1, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (5-1, Class 7A), Fletcher (4-2, Class 6A), Keystone Heights (5-2, Class 3A), Parker (7-2, Class 5A), Ridgeview (4-3, Class 4A), Sandalwood (6-1, Class 7A), Suwannee (5-3, Class 4A), University Christian (4-2, Class 2A).