Super 6 softball: New team makes jump to top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 softball poll will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through March 12 games.

Rank, Pevious, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Ridgeview, (8-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Clay, First Coast, Oakleaf

A big week and a big jump for the Panthers, and maybe a bit of a surprise. Their lone loss was a 1-0 game in nine innings in the season opener to West Nassau. So why the jump over the Warriors this week? A 4-3 win over previous No. 1 and nationally ranked Oakleaf is the reason why. Alyssa Adams went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI and Brittany Michael struck out seven against the Knights.

2. (1) Oakleaf, (7-1), Class 7A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Clay, Creekside, Middleburg, Providence

The Knights went 1-1 this week, falling to Ridgeview (4-3) and bouncing back with a 9-4 win over Creekside on Thursday night. Oakleaf was nationally ranked prior to the loss. Jaeda McFarland (.478), Kaylee Lambrecht (.435), Ciara Gibson (.429) and Jaycie Brookshire (.421) lead the Knights regulars at the plate.

3. (2) West Nassau, (6-0), Class 3A

Notable wins: Columbia, Middleburg, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian

Through no fault of their own, the Warriors drop a spot following a 6-4 win over Baker County on March 12. They’re off for the foreseeable future.

4. (NR) Episcopal (7-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Clay, Trinity Christian, University Christian

Great start for the Eagles, who move in to the Super 6 after four consecutive wins, including a 10-5 victory over previous No. 5 Trinity Christian. Grace Jones (.464), Kami Eppley (.452) and Maddie Latta (.407) lead Episcopal at the plate.

5. (6) Bartram Trail (7-1, Class 7A)

Notable win: Providence

The Bears have won four straight since their lone loss, a 1-0 setback to Episcopal on March 2. They’ve beaten Ponte Vedra (5-1), Nease (11-1) and Matanzas (10-1) since our last Super 6. Faith Sandiford (.529), Machenzie Williams (.500) and Maegan O’Brien (.417) lead the Bartram regulars at the plate.

6. (4) Atlantic Coast (4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, First Coast

The Stingrays haven’t played since an 11-7 loss to No. 2 Oakleaf on March 6, and, like every other school in the state, won’t play again for quite some time. Kennedy Searcy (.667), Alyssa Grupp (.643) and Erin Moon (.600) lead Atlantic Coast at the plate.

Others: Baldwin (4-2, Class 3A), Clay (6-4, Class 4A), Creekside (5-3, Class 6A), Columbia (8-3, Class 5A), Keystone Heights (6-3, Class 3A), Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A), Middleburg (6-5, Class 5A), Providence (4-3, Class 3A).