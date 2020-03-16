66ºF

Reports: Bears interested in trading for Nick Foles

Bears also reportedly considering Andy Dalton

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles directs signals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
While free agency begins on Wednesday, the NFL’s legal tampering period began today. And while the Jaguars haven’t made any big moves yet--aside from the trade of Calais Campbell--there is a rumor that has been reported by several sources about Nick Foles. Reports are that the Chicago Bears are interested in trading for Foles.

If the Jaguars move Foles, they would still have to eat some of his salary this year, but with the trades of Campbell and A.J. Bouye and the release of Marcell Dareus, this seems like as good a year as any to take their medicine.

Even if the Jaguars can’t make a deal, it appears certain that they are moving forward with Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback.

It’s unclear what the Jaguars could get in return for Foles. It’s more than likely that the team would receive very little in return because of the prohibitive salary. The Jaguars currently have 10 selections in this year’s draft.

