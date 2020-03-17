83ºF

Jaguars to sign LB Joe Schobert to free agent deal, reports say

2017 Pro Bowl selection reportedly getting 5-year, $53.75 million deal, $22.5 million guaranteed

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Joe Schobert #53 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Mack Wilson #51 and T.J. Carrie #38 of the Cleveland Browns after his second interception of the game in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

The Jaguars’ first addition in free agency will address the defense. Numerous reports have the Jaguars agreeing to terms with linebacker Joe Schobert.

The deal for the middle linebacker was reported to be 5 years for $53.75 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed. According to Cleveland.com, the deal includes a $12 million signing bonus. The move likely means that Myles Jack will move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker.

Schobert tied for the league lead in tackles in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl that season. Last season, he led the Browns with 89 tackles and added two sacks and four interceptions for Cleveland.

A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Schobert was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He chose to sign with the Jaguars over the Bengals and two other teams.

