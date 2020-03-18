What have Jaguars accomplished so far this offseason?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What the Jaguars have accomplished so far this offseason

With the trade of Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, the Jaguars have now purged their roster of every player in their 30s.

It’s clear that the youth movement is on, and it is going to be bolstered by a dozen draft picks the Jaguars can use in April.

Some Jaguars players are responding to the Foles trade on social media, including wide receiver DJ Chark.

Damn.. thank you for helping me learn defensive coverages, my first professional touchdown, telling me I was gonna be a baller in OTAs months before the season even started, and just being a genuine person from the start! Pray you ball in Chicago big bro! pic.twitter.com/XwpxpAfwDG — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) March 18, 2020

What’s next? The Jaguars have already placed the franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, however, with the clear message sent by Ngakoue that he doesn’t want to remain in Jacksonville, the team could still trade Ngakoue for additional draft picks. As it stands, the Jaguars hold the following picks in the April draft:

1st round (9th and 20th overall)

2nd round (42)

3rd round (73)

4th round (116, 118, 140)

5th round (165, 170)

6th round (189, 206)

7th round (223)

If the Jaguars draft well, this could be the start of a rebuild that could lay the foundation for years to come. But that’s the big question. Can the Jaguars make the right picks? Based on the recent track record, skepticism is warranted. The perception of this draft is that it is a deep one for some key positions, like wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback. Even after the free agent additions of linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive back Darqueze Dennard, the Jaguars are still in need of talent on both sides of the ball. They still have to find replacements for both Jalen Ramsey and Bouye at cornerback. Dennard may be able to fill one spot and Tre Herndon was serviceable last year, but that spot could use an upgrade. They also will need to find replacements for Campbell and Dareus, and perhaps, for Ngakoue. Tight end continues to be a position of need as well. Plus, with the Foles trade, the Jaguars now have very little experience in the quarterback room, so they could look to add a veteran to support Gardner Minshew.