JSO among several local companies hiring during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Job losses and reductions in hours for workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be severe as businesses make adjustments on the fly to help try and stop the spread of the virus.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs help and is among a handful of businesses to announce publicly that it is in a position to hire.

We know times are tough. Our hearts go out to those without employment due to the current conditions. If you or someone you know is looking for employment, we’re hiring for corrections and police positions. Visit https://t.co/wSkynZlr1o for info.#JoinJSO #careers #nowhiring pic.twitter.com/EDW2FVIkDN — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 21, 2020

JSO currently lists eight job titles (one of those is for volunteers) that it is seeking help for. It says on its website that it is still screening applicants, but that portion is taking a bit more time due to the COVID-19 protocols that are in place. Those interested in applying or looking at the current jobs at JSO can do so here.

Among area companies that have announced publicly that they are seeking to increase their workforce during this time are Amazon, Domino’s, Pepsi and Walmart.

For those affected by unemployment due to COVID-19, information can be found here for Florida residents and here for Georgia residents.