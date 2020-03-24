70ºF

Gators Breakdown: Nick Elksnis conversation | Where recruiting stands

The tight end from Jacksonville discusses his role in Dan Mullen’s offense

David Waters, News4Jax

Nick Elksnis - Gators Breakdown
The Gators are off to a great start for the 2021 recruiting class and that continued when Florida received their 14th commitment from Jacksonville’s, Nick Elksnis.

Nick joins David Waters to discuss his recruitment, his commitment to Florida, his role in Dan Mullen’s offense, and more. Then, David is joined by Will Miles as they dive into Florida’s 2021 class heading into April.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

