Gators Breakdown: Nick Elksnis conversation | Where recruiting stands

The Gators are off to a great start for the 2021 recruiting class and that continued when Florida received their 14th commitment from Jacksonville’s, Nick Elksnis.

Nick joins David Waters to discuss his recruitment, his commitment to Florida, his role in Dan Mullen’s offense, and more. Then, David is joined by Will Miles as they dive into Florida’s 2021 class heading into April.

