Jaguars add another defensive free agent, getting close to adding tight end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars added a sixth defensive free agent to their signing this offseason, signing former Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Reports also have the team closing in on signing former Bengals first-round pick Tyler Eifert, a tight end.

Melvin is the second cornerback to be added this offseason. The team also signed Darqueze Dennard last week.

Former Lions’ cornerback Rashaan Melvin is signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

"“We’re really excited to add Rashaan to our secondary as he’ll compete at the outside cornerback position,” said head coach Doug Marrone. “He’s an experienced player and has produced at a high level in this league. He has good size and speed and does a great job of competing play-in and play-out and challenging the receiver at the catch. We’re excited to add him to our roster.”

Last season with the Lions, Melvin’s fifth team in his six seasons in the league, the cornerback started 12 of 13 games, was credited with 11 passes defended and 68 total tackles. He has four career interceptions. Melvin was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. He was released in 2014 and then was signed to the Dolphins practice squad before being signed by the Ravens less than two weeks later. Melvin didn’t find his footing in the league until signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. He started 19 games over the next two seasons.

His contract is being reported as a one-year contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was among those reporting that the Jaguars were getting close to signing Eifert, who has battled injuries most of his career. After playing 15 games as a rookie in 2013, Eigert has only once started more than four games since. That was his only Pro Bowl season in 2015. Last season in Cincinnati, he played in every game, but started just four, while hauling in 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns.