Jaguars continue to address defense in free agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After signing three defensive free agents last week, the Jaguars have reportedly added two more on Monday.

The Jaguars figure to be bargain shoppers in free agency this year. That trend appears to be continuing tonight as the team has agreed to terms with two veteran free agents on defense. Defensive tackle Al Woods is a run stuffer. He’ll be 33 on Wednesday. His agent tweeted out that he’ll make the Jaguars his seventh team in 10 years. He will have played for the three-quarters of the AFC South, having previously played for the Titans and Colts. He was a defensive captain in Indianapolis. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash coached him in Seattle in 2011.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with 27-year-old linebacker Cassius Marsh. He is also a well-traveled player. The Jaguars will be his fourth team in seven years. Marsh has played with the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

The Jaguars have now signed five free agents this off-season and re-signed two of their own. Of those seven, only one, guard Tyler Shatley, is on offense.